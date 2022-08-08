Taranaki set for a week in the cold

By Wednesday, New Plymouth will barely be getting into the teens temperature wise and as low as two degrees overnight.

A cold front moving up the country is set to bite hard in Taranaki, with the mercury forecast to drop big time.

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandalino said the region was in for an unusual cold snap over the next four to six days, with some rural areas reaching a low of zero degrees at night later in the week.

“If you go out to a cafe or have a pint at a bar and people are talking about weather, it’ll be the cold and the chill.

“We had such a warm July and start to August, people are going to take note of the unusual cold.”

Brandlino said the weather was the result of heavy rain and chilly temperatures which hit the South Island this week and have been making their way up the country.

“Our air comes from the South, that’s the source of our air, so it’s no magic surprise it’s going to be cold.”

But after a week in the cold, Brandalino said there would be a shift and by this time next week we’d have the “arrival of an unusual warmth”.

“It will feel like winter and be a cold snap over the next 4-6 days but once we get to Tuesday next week, we will be at the other end of the spectrum.”

Though wet weather will cover the region on Monday and Tuesday, clearer skies are expected on Wednesday through to the weekend.

But the chill won’t disappear, with highs only just breaking into the teens, if at all, and overnight lows of two to four degrees forecast for New Plymouth and Stratford and some rural areas seeing a low of zero degrees from Wednesday onward.

Despite the temperature drop, Stratford Mountain Club spokesperson Rob Needs said the current snow on the mountain was too wet to operate the ski lift.

However, Needs said he would be keeping a close eye on the snowfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“It’s just cold enough for it to snow, but we don't want just cold enough, we want it to be about five degrees colder so that it comes down dryer.

“The ingredients are there, we just need the freezer temperature to be right.”