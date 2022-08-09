Rockets fly as Taranaki's annual science fair returns for its 40th year

Water-powered rockets flew into the sky as Taranaki’s annual science fair returned for its 40th year.

Students from around the region have been showing their creations at New Plymouth Boys High School since Monday, with more than 1000 entries and the most robotics since the event began.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Schools from around Taranaki took part in the 40th annual science fair on Tuesday at New Plymouth Boys High School Gully.

On Tuesday, those creations were looked at by more than 50 judges, while some 30 entrants gathered at the Boys High Gully to test out their rockets.

Abi Knauf, co-fair manager, said it was great to see the increase in students taking part and what they had come up with.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Isla Reid, 12, and Esha Eustace, 12, from Mangorei School launch their rocket.

“We’ve got water rockets, robotics, observational drawings, scientific photography, advertising, journalism.

“We have had more numbers in robotics than we have ever had before, which is awesome because it's something we are trying to grow.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Briar Price, 11, from Mangorei School, was among those taking part.

The Ryder Hall at New Plymouth Boys High School will be open to the public from 9am to 4:30pm on Wednesday to see the entries, followed by a prize giving.

The winner of the fair will take home an $800 cash prize.