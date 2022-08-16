Taranaki students win big at national art competition

Evie Sellen was one of three Green School students who placed first at the Aotearoa national 'Our Papatūānuku' competition with her digital art.

A Taranaki school saw three first place awards in a national art competition which will add their work to a book and be presented at an international climate change conference.

The Green School had students from years one to nine win first place at the Aotearoa national 'Our Papatūānuku' competition.

Students from around the country entered projects in poetry, graphic art, illustration and mixed media categories representing their care and concerns for the Earth.

Kyan Hoskin, Evie Sellen and Nina Roorda-Vianna all received first place in their divisions and were three out of nine students from the Green School to place.

All the winners’ work from around New Zealand will be published in a book and presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt at the end of the year.

Nina entered her mixed media sculpture, Opposites, into the year nine to ten division of the competition and placed first.

“It’s representing that us humans are wrecking Papatūānuku with waste, so I made half a forest and half a city.

“I had no idea I was going to win, I was really surprised.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Nina Roorda-Vianna created a sculpture showing the harm humans are doing to the planet and named it Opposites.

And that was a common theme for the other two Green School students who also won their division.

Evie, another year nine student created a digital media poster of a wolf with overlapping images of the damages humans have made to the earth.

“Wolves are my favourite animal, so I wanted to represent Papatūānuku as a wolf because she is a carrier, and she protects all.”

Evie said art was one of her favourite subjects, and she had never won a competition like this.

“It felt pretty amazing, I was pretty happy and Mum was in tears.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Six-year-old Kyan Hoskin’s drawing was of the world through his eyes.

Kyan is six years old and entered the year one to two division where he placed first which he said made him feel really happy.

His drawing, ​Papatūānuku through the eyes of the children of earth, was of an eye with aspects of the world as he saw it.

“I drew a mountain and octopus and from my eye I could see a rainbow and the sunset.”

Art teacher Sarah McCarrison helped the students with their projects and said it was great to see them “express themselves through different media”.

“I tried to be hands-off with it because it was a competition and I wanted them to come up with their thoughts on their art pieces.”

“[The Earth] is a focus at Green School, we talk about our concern for the environment, so it was something they were quite comfortable to talk about.”

Other placeholders from Taranaki were from New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Inglewood High School.