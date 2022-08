Police responded to a crash in New Plymouth after a car collided with a power pole.

A police media spokesperson said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Dorset Rd and Egmont Rd shortly after 10:30pm on Saturday night.

Police and FENZ attended, but ambulance was not required.

There were no injuries reported and police are making enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash.