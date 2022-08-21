Taranaki family clean up their 'little stretch of paradise' after last week's terrible weather

Taranaki’s family of Samaritans cleaning a Taranaki beach have been named and Armorr Leslie (12), Jet Leslie (8), James Leslie, Jakeh Leslie (10) and Calais Leslie (11) have been doing it for years.

A group of good Samaritans spotted cleaning up a Taranaki beach has been identified – and the father of four said it was something they had been doing for years.

James Leslie and his four children – Armorr, Calais, Jakeh and Jet – were at Waitara beach on Saturday with their quad bike, picking up debris that had washed on to the shore following the week's torrential weather.

Leslie, who has lived in Waitara for 20 years, said the 250-metre strip of beach by his family’s home was “their own little stretch of paradise” and he was teaching his tamariki to look after it.

“All my children were born and raised on this beach. We come out here swimming, fishing, kayaking, so we like to keep it clean.”

And they certainly had their work cut out at the weekend, amassing a pile of tyres, road cones, rugby balls, soccer balls, bikes, a pontoon from the Waitara River and household items including aluminium cans.

“We’ve been doing it for a while now, so the kids know if it's stormy there’s going to be a lot of rubbish that’s washed up. So when the sun’s out we go down and do a bit of a clean up.

“It’s good to teach the kids to do this sort of stuff.”

The family head out on their quad bike to the water’s edge and start hauling rubbish into their trailer, piling it up next to the bins by the car park for the New Plymouth District Council to collect.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Leslies head down to the beach on their quad bike and pack their trailer with rubbish.

“I put it there so when they come clean the bins once a day they have to see it,” Leslie said. “They can't just ignore it.

“I figure the least they can do is come and take it away if someone is cleaning up the beach and not asking anything for it. We’re just trying to make the place clean.”

Leslie said some people did not realise the rubbish had been placed next to the bins.

“A lot of people come past and take photos of the rubbish thinking someone has dumped it all here, but if you look closely you’ll see it has sand on it, so it’s obviously been bought up off the beach.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff James says he wants his kids to learn the importance of keeping beaches clean.

The family spent Sunday morning picking up more rubbish, with other families doing the same.

“Everyone was waving to each other and giving each other the thumbs up, which is quite cool, seeing everyone out there doing it with little bags and their children as well,” Leslie said.

“I’m doing all the bigger stuff, but there are a few other people that walk up and down with bags and pick up all the little stuff.”

And Leslie said he hoped others would be encouraged to come down and help out.

“If people can come out and do their bit, even if it’s a little bucket or bag, and collect a few things while they’re strolling along instead of walking past it.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The pile of rubbish collected from Waitara Beach on Saturday.

“Even a handful of stuff makes a difference. If there’s 20 or 30 people doing it, that’s a lot of stuff.”

Caleb Snowdon was walking along Waitara Beach with his partner on Saturday and saw the Leslies at work.

Snowdon, who had recently moved to Waitara, said it was “cool to see people using the beach and looking after it”.

“It’s quite heart-warming to see that people still care, and they are teaching good morals to the youth. We need to see more people like this in our community.

“I said to him there aren't many people like you around actually helping out for nothing, and I offered him $20 for petrol, I even tried giving it to his kid, but they all said no.”

Meanwhile, MetService said this week's weather looked more settled, although Monday morning will briefly bring heavy rain that will turn to showers in the afternoon.

New Plymouth District Council said it had dealt with numerous road closures over the weekend caused by flooding, slips and fallen trees, while the rainwater system in Waitara and Inglewood was still operating at capacity.

Over the weekend, two portaloos were provided to residents on Brown St, Inglewood, with another six around Konini St.

In Waitara, 12 portaloos were distributed: six in and around Jackson/Leslie and Seymour streets, and six in and around Parris St.

On Saturday the council said there had been two new wastewater overflows in Union St and Blake Street in Waitara, while in Inglewood, Konini St and the Oxidation pond had also been overflowing.

“We have advised the Taranaki District Health Board and other partners,” the council said.