Stratford seeking nearly $8m for safer walking and cycling

Taranaki’s smallest council is applying for almost $8 million from a Government fund to pay for safe walking and cycling routes.

But one councillor has questioned why the money could not be spent on fixing potholes.

This week, a meeting of the Stratford District Council agreed to seek $7.8m from the Government's $350m Transport Choices Package Fund, which aims to get people out of their cars and either walking, cycling or using public transport.

The fund is part of a Government's drive to cut transport climate emissions by 41% by 2035.

Stratford District Council would use the money to fund six projects, with a $1.3m pedestrian crossing on Broadway at the top of its list, to encourage more people to walk instead of drive.

The budget would also see a total of $2.5m for safety projects, including more cycling and walking areas, at Stratford Primary School, St Josephs’ Primary School and Avon School, a $3m safer intersection at Pembroke School, and $1m for an off-road footpath and cycleway at Great Kids Early Childhood Centre, linking the school and residential areas.

All councillors were in favour of the six projects, although councillor Vaughn Jones questioned why the money was not being put towards fixing the roads.

“They’re all nice enough safety projects, but for $7.8m a lot can be done to fixing up our roads and highways in the middle of Stratford.

“That money could go a long way to fixing those potholes and making it a lot safer.”

Mayor Neil Volzke said Kiern McAnulty, associate minister of transport, would be visiting Stratford in a few weeks and councillors should ask him those sorts of questions.