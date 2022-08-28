The furry visitor catching attention from Taranaki beach goers

A furry visitor ignored a 'no camping sign' when it made itself comfortable at a New Plymouth beach car park. The seal had crawled onto a grass patch where beachgoers stopped to take photos and some had even mistaken it for a dog.

A visitor to a New Plymouth beach car park ignored a no camping sign when it made itself comfortable.

A sleepy seal found sunbathing at Ngamotu Beach on Friday had crawled on to a grass patch in front of the car park.

Passersby stopped to take photos and some had even mistaken it for a dog.

But the Department of Conservation said it’s important for people to leave seals alone and observe from a distance.

Between May and September young seals, and male seals of any age, can be spotted leaving breeding colonies to explore and rest.

If you see a seal which is severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger, call DOC on 0800 362 468.