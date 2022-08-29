Hash brown horror as toaster fire sets New Plymouth family's kitchen alight

The kitchen of a New Plymouth home was destroyed after a toaster caught alight and set it ablaze.

A mum and her two children fled their home “just in time” a toaster caught alight while cooking hash browns.

Dave Ashworth said he was at work when he got a call from his wife saying their house was on fire.

“She had the toaster going in the corner of the kitchen, and it’s caught the timber work alight. It’s an older kitchen and older house, so she just grabbed the kids and got out.”

When he arrived, the kitchen was destroyed, windows were smashed and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

“A lot of family photos have been damaged but just how quickly it went up was just crazy.

“The fire guys are incredible when you need them.”

Senior station officer Nick Burke said two trucks arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the call, but things could have been much worse.

“She did the right thing by grabbing the kids and getting out, but it’s an example of how seconds count.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dave Ashworth says his wife grabbed the kids and got out of the house as soon as she could.