Three people in hospital after being stabbed in New Plymouth on Wednesday night

Three people were seriously injured after being stabbed at an address on New Plymouth's Cook St.

One person is in a critical condition and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Cook St, at 11.30pm, a spokesperson said.

Initially, police said two people had been stabbed.

But this was later updated to three people.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded.

’’Two patients were treated and transported by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital – one was in a critical condition, and one was in a serious condition.’’

A third person is also in Taranaki Base Hospital with stabbing injuries.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and enquiries were ongoing.