Two people are seriously injured after being stabbed in New Plymouth on Wednesday night

Two people were seriously injured after being stabbed at an address on New Plymouth's Cook St.

One person is in a critical condition and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Cook St, at 11.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

‘’Two people were stabbed.’’

Enquiries are going to establish the circumstances, but based on the information available the police spokesperson said there was an altercation between two people known to each other.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

’’Two patients were treated and transported by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital – one was in a critical condition, and one was in a serious condition.’’

More to come...