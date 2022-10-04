Taranaki crash claims third life
Police have confirmed a third person has died as a result of a two car collision in Taranaki in September.
The crash, on State Highway 3 near Tariki on September 9, had already claimed the lives of Lindsay and Fay Drinkwater.
On Tuesday, police said John Podjursky, 89, who had been taken to hospital in a critical condition following the collision, had died last Wednesday.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police said.
A funeral service for Podjursky was held in Stratford on Monday. He is the 12th person to die on Taranaki roads this year.