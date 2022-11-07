New Waitara store helps cut corporate waste while building up the community

The faces of All Heart NZ's Waitara store include, from left, manager Wayne Hartigan, Milton Harrison and Mike Harris. Absent from the lineup is Gus Bao.

A three-year vision to bring a kaupapa to Taranaki which focuses on cutting back corporate waste while building up communities has been realised.

All Heart New Zealand, which was founded in Auckland by Joe Youssef in 2015, partners with corporate clients to redirect and repurpose unwanted, or out of date, office supplies which would otherwise be dumped.

While cutting down waste, funds raised from the on-selling of furniture and chattels funded employment, training, and educational opportunities, along with ways to volunteer.

Its new store in Waitara, which opened for business on Saturday, joins three others operating in Albany, Manukau and Kaikohe.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mike Harris, of All Heart NZ's Waitara store, was one of the key drivers to get the initiative to the town.

At the Waitara store’s official launch on Friday, manager Wayne Hartigan spoke about the “passion and drive” behind-the-scenes to bring the idea to the region.

“Our town needs a good shot in the arm and I think this will help.”

Along with Mike Harris, who manages the logistics, a group of volunteers also work at the Waitara store.

Harris said being part of All Heart NZ had opened his eyes to the amount of office furniture being sent to the tip.

“It was actually a crime what was going on,” he said.

Since its launch, the registered charitable trust had stopped 4.5 million kg of corporate waste being taken to landfill and raised $14.3m.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The goods on sale at the All Heart store in Waitara could have ended up in landfill.

Te Ara Whakamua O Whaitara community development coordinator Dave Haskell said he was proud to see the doors open, as it had been a three-year vision to achieve, after first being inspired by the idea when he heard Youssef speak about All Heart NZ’s work.

Youssef, who attended the Waitara store launch, said it was a special day and a “privilege” for his team.

“We’re here at the invitation of locals, to serve locals,” he said.

The official blessing of the McLean St store, which included karakia, was performed by kaumatua Hone Niwa.

A small group of people attended the ceremony, including New Plymouth north ward councillor Tony Bedford and Waitara community board members Jonathan Marshall and Jane Parker-Bishop.