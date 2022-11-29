New Plymouth primary school briefly locked down

Police were called to St Pius X School in New Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

A New Plymouth primary school was put into lockdown for around 15 minutes about 3pm on Tuesday.

St Pius X School kept all children and staff inside as numerous police officers swooped into the area shortly after 3pm.

An electronic alert was sent out by the school a short time later, telling parents of the situation.

“We are currently in lockdown, the police are on the way,” it said.

“For your children’s safety we are keeping your children in class until it is safe for them to leave. Everyone is OK.”

A parent at the scene said they believed a man had been seen crossing the road near the school with a knife.

The lockdown was lifted at 3.25pm.

Police said they located a man who did not have a knife but was seen arguing with someone nearby.