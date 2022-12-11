Youth Dance Company showcasing what Taranaki youth have to offer

The Taranaki Youth Dance Company is a new dance group in Taranaki emphasising self-expression and the arts.

A new youth dance group hopes to bring more self-expression to the arts scene in Taranaki.

In 2019, professional dancers Evgenia Plotkin Mikhailov and Helen Calman came up with the idea of creating a professional dance group that focused on self-expression rather than competing, which is how Taranaki Youth Dance Company (TYDC) came about.

“This is our passion really, and we wanted to share it with the students and create a space where they come and dance together outside the competitions and outside the studios,” Mikhailov said.

“We wanted to create more opportunities for them and make it as professional as possible.”

The group offers ballet and contemporary style dance through a 10-week training course with a performance at the end.

In October, TYDC held its first performance, Equilibrium, at the Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre in New Plymouth, showcasing the work the group of 13 youth had done since the start of the year.

The performance was about “offering a new perspective to the four elements of air, water, fire and earth, looking at the students’ relationships with each other and with themselves”, Mikhailov said.

Gina Fabish/Supplied One of the choreographers Evgenia Plotkin Mikhailov says the group provides an opportunity for kids to showcase the talents they have to offer.

“It was such an amazing process to watch them grow together and hear what they had to say at the end of the performance and the reaction of the families and the people who came to watch it.”

Now the choreographers are hoping to bring something even bigger and better to next year.

Mikhailov said she would love to see more boys get involved in the dance group and have a go at learning from new teachers.

“We want to do this more, and we want to bring more choreographers to Taranaki,” she said.

“We come from the professional world of dance and there’s so many talented dancers and choreographers in Taranaki that the kids don’t get to see.”