Second Taranaki small business ramraided in less than 48 hours

Police called to reports of a burglary in New Plymouth on Tuesday say the offenders used an alleged stolen vehicle to break in.

A small retail business owner has been left “shaken” after falling victim to a ram-raid like burglary in Taranaki.

Around 6:30am Tuesday morning Jim Chen, owner of the St Aubyn Street dairy, was woken to calls from police saying his shop had been broken into.

“I saw the door was smashed because they used the car, so I checked the camera and I saw the guy drive the car into the front of the door,” he said.

“Three guys came in and took the tills, ran away and tried to steal some cigarettes but didn’t get any.”

READ MORE:

* Your place: New Plymouth street art

* Your place: Vero International Festival of Historic Motoring Vintage Car Rally

* Your place: BMX racing at the Taranaki Regional Champs



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shop owner Jim Chen says the incident has left him shaken and wants the government to do something about it.

Chen, who owns the store with his wife Lucy, said the burglars had driven a car into the front of the store, smashed the glass door, ripped out the eftpos machine, damaged the front counter and attempted to steal cigarettes.

He said it would cost them more than $300 to fix everything and the couple were left feeling shaken after it happened.

“Before I thought around here it was safe, but it is not, nowhere is safe.

“We tried to calm down and breathe but every time our customers have come here they have been worried about us and talking about what’s happened, they have been really supportive.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Another break-in happened at the Seven Buy Supermarket in Fitzroy on Monday morning.

Chen said he hoped the government would do something about what was happening regularly around the country to protect dairy owners.

“Maybe put something to stop the cars from smashing the window or the door.

“At every shop they are driving cars and smashing doors so a bollard or something would work.”

A police media spokesperson said they were called to reports of a burglary on St Aubyn Street in New Plymouth around 5:30am on Tuesday.

The offender used a “vehicle, allegedly stolen, to gain entry to the business” and were reported to have left in another car.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to determine what was taken and to identify and locate the offender(s).”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The owner of the store has placed boards at the front door to cover the damages.

This was the second burglary this week after another break-in at the Seven Buy Supermarket in Fitzroy on Monday morning.

The owner of the store, who refused to speak to Stuff, had put boards up at the front doors to cover the damages.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

Last week the government announced it would pay $4000 to every small shop and dairy wanting to instal fog cannons, following the death of worker Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed in Auckland after the dairy he was working in was robbed.