Taranaki cricket side take first innings win over Wairarapa

Taranaki batsman Mattie Thomas helped his side to a first innings win over Wairarapa in Masterton.

An outright victory over Wairarapa was tantalisingly close for the Taranaki men’s cricket side at the weekend.

But while it ultimately eluded them, the first innings points they picked up proved enough to stay top of the Furlong Cup standings.

Taranaki finished three wickets short of bowling Wairarapa out a second time, after the team built a 140-run first innings lead and with several hours left to knock the home side over.

At Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park, Wairarapa won the toss and elected to bat first, racking up 213.

READ MORE:

* Season ends on a sour note for Taranaki cricketers

* Weather destroys Taranaki weekend cricket

* Outright win the goal for Taranaki against Whanganui



After Ryan Watson (2-43) knocked over the openers, William Jull (3-40) and Davis Mills (4-7) took care of the remainder, with Michael Blanks also chipping in with a wicket.

Enter captain Dean Robinson, who continued his run of form anchoring the innings with a superb 111 as Taranaki made it through to 353.

Robinson was well-supported by Robbie Yule with a 160-run partnership while Mills continued a standout match with 58.

Jarred Cunningham (28) and Mattie Thomas (26no) also chipped in as Taranaki lifted the run rate late in the innings.

While Taranaki had around four hours to dismiss Wairarapa, the home team gritted their teeth and hung around long enough to end the match on 158-7 and earn the draw.

Kieran Deegan (2-37) took his first wickets for Taranaki on debut, while Jull and Blanks picked up two each and Mills added another to his tally.

Robinson paid tribute to his bowlers’ effort after losing the toss.

“I thought we did a fantastic job with the ball to restrict Wairarapa to 213 on a great batting wicket,” he said.

“And we responded as a batting unit after being under a bit of pressure early on. It would have been nice to have picked up the last three wickets to get outright points, but I can't fault the efforts of the team and I don't think we could have done too much differently on the day.”