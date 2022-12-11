$58,000 bike track and scooter pad a big hit at South Taranaki school

Kaponga Primary School has opened its brand new bike track and scooter pad and the kids have spent every day having a go on it.

A new bike track has been a wheelie big success for Taranaki school kids learning how to ride.

Kaponga Primary School recently unveiled its new 430m bike track and 400sqm scooter pad, something it had been waiting more than a year to get.

The $58,000 job included a $28,000 newly sealed concrete scooter pad and a $30,000 bike track with jumps and ramps.

To help pay for both installations, bikes and helmets, principal Shane Downs applied for $8000 worth of funding from Tu Manawa and a $25,000 grant from Toi Foundation. The school then fundraised the rest.

READ MORE:

* Uber concerned with Lime's issues ahead of Jump e-scooters and e-bikes launch

* $23 million in Government funding announced to get more school children cycling

* Funding boost helps Kimbolton School get pupils bike lessons on track



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kaponga Primary School Shane Downs says the scooter pad and bike track have been a hit with the kids.

Although it took a while to finish, Downs said the kids had been on it every day.

“It’s set up safe and the whole thing’s super popular.

“There are only a couple of rules, share the bikes, go one direction and wear a helmet.”

The idea for the track came from the need for kids to learn how to ride.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Paige Hancock and Astar Duffy took some of the bikes for a ride and say it’s good there are different sizes, so everyone can have a go.

“We also observed some kids don’t have very good skills on bikes because they don’t have them, so we saw there was a need because some were missing out.

“We are in a farming community so for parents to chuck a trailer on or a bike rack to bring a bike to school it’s a bit of a mission.”

And he found that once the track had opened, the students’ confidence had skyrocketed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Carlos Tunnicliff was fearless on the scooter pad as he took on the biggest jumps.

“There’s a kid who now wants a bike for Christmas, and it’s just because we’ve provided an opportunity to ride a bike, so that’s a win already,” said Downs.

“We also had a year eight student who couldn’t ride a bike at the start of the day and at the end she could ride one and that’s a big life skill they hadn’t developed.”

Paige Hancock, 11, said she enjoyed riding her bike with her friends on the new track.

“There’s a whole bunch of different sizes of the jumps and different sizes of the bikes, so everyone can have a turn.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Zakk Frandsen getting air on the bike track.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The 87 students at the school can all have a go on the bike track.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The students getting competitive as they raced around the track.