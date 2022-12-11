$58,000 bike track and scooter pad a big hit at South Taranaki school
A new bike track has been a wheelie big success for Taranaki school kids learning how to ride.
Kaponga Primary School recently unveiled its new 430m bike track and 400sqm scooter pad, something it had been waiting more than a year to get.
The $58,000 job included a $28,000 newly sealed concrete scooter pad and a $30,000 bike track with jumps and ramps.
To help pay for both installations, bikes and helmets, principal Shane Downs applied for $8000 worth of funding from Tu Manawa and a $25,000 grant from Toi Foundation. The school then fundraised the rest.
Although it took a while to finish, Downs said the kids had been on it every day.
“It’s set up safe and the whole thing’s super popular.
“There are only a couple of rules, share the bikes, go one direction and wear a helmet.”
The idea for the track came from the need for kids to learn how to ride.
“We also observed some kids don’t have very good skills on bikes because they don’t have them, so we saw there was a need because some were missing out.
“We are in a farming community so for parents to chuck a trailer on or a bike rack to bring a bike to school it’s a bit of a mission.”
And he found that once the track had opened, the students’ confidence had skyrocketed.
“There’s a kid who now wants a bike for Christmas, and it’s just because we’ve provided an opportunity to ride a bike, so that’s a win already,” said Downs.
“We also had a year eight student who couldn’t ride a bike at the start of the day and at the end she could ride one and that’s a big life skill they hadn’t developed.”
Paige Hancock, 11, said she enjoyed riding her bike with her friends on the new track.
“There’s a whole bunch of different sizes of the jumps and different sizes of the bikes, so everyone can have a turn.”