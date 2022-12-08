Shorty Clark takes the long road to world title

Shorty Clark finished dead last in his first attempt to win a world title. A quarter of a century later he's on top of the podium.

Veteran triathlete Shorty Clark holds his leathered hands tightly to his face as he mentally recalls the moment he finally achieved a decades long dream of becoming a world champion.

As much as he tries to hold back the tears, he can’t, despite it being more than a week since he crossed the line in Abu Dhabi at the World Triathlon Age-Group Championships.

First in the 70-74 year age group, Clark, 71, finally reckons his apprenticeship is over.

He’s not joking.

A quarter of a century ago, Clark saw the entire field finish ahead of him in Switzerland at his first attempt at a world age-group champs.

“It had its bonus, when I got my bike out of the rack, it was the only one there,” he said from the second story of his New Plymouth home.

“It was quite a joke at the time, but I thought to myself, one day I’m going to reverse that.”

Just how he managed it came down to a radical improvement in his technique, his nutrition and a support team of coaches, family and friends who have backed him year after year.

Even physical setbacks, which included hip and knee problems, failed to push his determination to succeed off course in a triathlon career that started with a bet with his boss in a pub in 1993.

“We were down at the beach trying to swim, and I was floundering in the water doing backstroke because I couldn’t do freestyle,” he said.

“So I took some swimming lessons and thought I’d have a crack at giving a triathlon a go. But I was still clowning around with playing rugby, enjoying my beers, pies and burgers.”

But it wasn’t until a triathlon coach suggested to him that if he gave the latter three up he might actually have some potential.

“By then I was 46, and you don’t have potential at 46, I thought.”

Those thoughts persevered until he came under the tutelage of coach Jack Rolston, who famously led Hamish Carter to Olympic gold.

The pies, burgers and beers went wayside as Clark got better, and better.

“Once you get a sniff of victory, it’s very hard to let it go,” he said.

That first scent came when he was 55 when he won a national age-group title, further growing the hunger for a world championship.

“I saw it as a stepping stone, but I knew I still had to do my apprenticeship – it’s just that my apprenticeship has been 26 years,” he said.

Planning for the race in the United Arab Emirates was meticulous for Clark who cranked up the heaters in his bike training conservatory and donned layers of clothes during long-distance runs to get used to the heat he would encounter on race days.

He also spent time at AUT’s Millennium sports institute learning how he could improve technical aspects of his training.

Longer and more intense training, coupled with lighter loads in between, saw Clark arrive in the UAE confident he was in his best possible condition.

“I got that final few inches of self belief really rock solid,” he said. “And I hadn’t had that before, there had always been a little bit of doubt in my mind.”

That belief was justified, although he did not find out he actually won the race until 10 minutes after he crossed the line following a mass start with other age-group athletes.

“It was pretty emotional, and it still is, because it’s just been so long,” he said, before being asked if retirement was now upon him.

“I’ve spent 26 years busting my backside to get here, I’m going to spend the next 26 climbing even higher,” he insists.

“I’ve told my family this is the start of my career. I’ve done the apprenticeship, let's enjoy being a tradesman and let’s go climb that mountain again.”