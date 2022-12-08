SH3 road closure on Mt Messenger will see two lanes shut for maintenance work

Two lanes will be closed for four hours early next week while asphalting is completed on Mt Messenger.

The largest ever state highway summer maintenance programme will see both lanes on Mt Messenger State Highway 3 closed for four hours.

The area will be closed from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday and Wednesday while workers asphalt patches to improve the safety and resilience of the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said a full road closure was required as crews would be working across both lanes at once.

“Scheduled one-hour closures throughout the day were also considered but this would mean delays of up to two hours for motorists and the work would take six to eight days to complete.”

The 2022/23 programme, undertaken by Waka Kotahi, will see 2450 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across New Zealand, which is approximately 10% of the network.

It includes the resealing or rebuilding of 100 lane kilometres of state highway in Taranaki.

Service said motorists should plan ahead to avoid travel on Mt Messenger during these times.

“We appreciate that road closures are inconvenient but doing it this way means we can complete this vital work quickly and allow people to plan their travel around the closure times.”

Motorists are asked to be patient, follow instructions of traffic management crews and signs and be kind and courteous to road workers.

Emergency services on emergency/priority response will be let through during closure times.