Should New Plymouth have an airport bus?

OPINION: While New Plymouth doesn’t have a bus that goes to the airport, there are ways to use a bus to get there.

Some take the Connector bus from South Taranaki then the #20 bus to Bell Block, getting a taxi the rest of the way.

Or they’ll ask the #20 bus driver to drop them at the top of Airport Drive, walking the remaining 2km without a footpath.

It’s not ideal.

When I asked Taranaki Regional Council why there’s no airport bus, they said research showed airport buses don’t work in regional areas because people don’t trust the timings.

It seems fair enough, but as I researched public transport in other cities with common features to New Plymouth, I learnt some have successful airport buses, for example Rotorua and Queenstown.

These routes are, in fact, amongst their most popular.

It seems in some cases regional airport buses do succeed, so would one work for New Plymouth?

There’s a good argument to use a bus if you’re going to the airport; parking’s tight and long-term parking is expensive.

It’s not just people who can easily afford a taxi who use the airport. Some 180 people work there, many in professions like cleaning and food service.

I’ve also heard from seasonal forestry and orchard workers that labour agencies fly them around the country.

For these lower waged workers, a $40 airport taxi or shuttle can seriously dent finances.

Another argument goes that an airport bus would damage the viability of shuttle and taxi services that serve the airport but competition and variety in a market often benefits suppliers as well as consumers.

For example, if you’re an airport taxi driver and someone jumps into your cab wanting to go somewhere nearby like Bell Block, you’ll inwardly groan.

You’d much rather have a passenger going further and now you’ll miss out on that better fare.

A bus would cream off passengers of low value for taxis and shuttles, leaving them with the highest-spending passengers.

I asked a well-known New Zealand public transport expert, who didn’t want to be named, what makes a regional airport bus succeed or fail. They said it was hit-or-miss.

Apparently airport buses work well if the airport is a logical endpoint not too far from the urban area, and New Plymouth Airport fits that bill.

On the other hand, airports themselves don’t drive much patronage beyond airport employees, because most people only use airports a few times a year.

Compare that with an urban service where most passengers use it several times a week.

And as with any public transport, timetable, fare and directness of route are crucial factors in whether people use it.

So it seems that if New Plymouth were to have an airport bus, it’s primary goal in fact needs to be serving other high-traffic destinations – it can terminate at the airport, but should aim to, on the whole, add value to Taranaki’s existing public transport network.

This makes so much sense to me because when I lived in Wellington I used the airport bus all the time, but never to go to the airport. As it stopped only once in each suburb, it became a de facto ‘Express’ bus.

Where could a bus that ends at the airport begin, and how could it add value to our existing public transport network?

Ōakura has no daily bus – by starting there it could be a way into town for Ōakura residents.

People say they have trouble accessing the hospital, WITT and high employment areas like Paraite on existing public transport, so an airport bus might pass near or through those areas.

It could also provide a way to get to and from schools and supermarkets.

Could such a route work? I have no idea, but critical factors will include frequency (I’d guess half-hourly minimum) and clear, engaging marketing so everyone knows about it.

I’ve heard Taranaki Regional Council is planning a bus route review in 2023.

To ensure you get a chance to say what you want, keep an eye on their website or follow the Facebook page Taranaki Public Transport.