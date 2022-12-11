New Plymouth council wishing ratepayers a zero waste Christmas

The New Plymouth District Council is asking families to be cautious of their waste production this holiday season.

With Christmas fast approaching, New Plymouth District Council is asking everyone to be cautious of their waste production.

Last December, the volume of recyclables was 31% higher than the monthly average, 12% higher for general waste and 7% for food scraps, council resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope said.

However, there were some ways to cut that back, she said.

“For instance, use children’s artwork you’ve collected through the year for wrapping paper or get them to decorate sheets of paper to make their own.”

Foil wrapping paper cannot be recycled, so it goes in the red-top bin while plastic wrapping can be recycled through the nearest Countdown supermarket.

Trees with a trunk of up to 10cm can be taken to a transfer station as green waste.

The council suggests if families are buying a real Christmas tree to check the outlet will take it back after the holiday for mulching, otherwise potted trees are an alternative option and can be reused.

Homemade, pre-loved, local or baked gifts can also reduce waste as well as planning a Christmas menu to lower the chances of overspending.

Recycling and rubbish services will continue on the usual days during Christmas and New Year, including public holidays.

The council has asked people not to fill their blue bin higher than the rim to reduce the risk of items falling out when lifted and take extra glass bottles or jars to the transfer station for free or wait until the next collection.