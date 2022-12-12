Taranaki teens take out top awards at life skills programme

Blue Light community programme rirector reviewing officer Henry Langi presents Matthew Ratu with the Overall Merit Award from the Blue Light’s Life Skills programme.

Two Taranaki teens have taken out the top spots at Blue Light’s Life Skills programme.

Matthew Ratu and Kaihou Redfearn attended the programme at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Whenuapai from November 28 to December 2.

Matthew, a 15-year-old Stratford High School student, claimed the Overall Merit Award and said he was “proud” to be recognised for his hard work.

READ MORE:

* US university gives dozens of prospective students full tuition after scholarship error

* National award for Taranaki surf lifesaving rescue squad

* 'Snow' better way to learn leadership skills



“I want to go on and do LSV [Limited Service Volunteer] now, which is a six-week course with the Defence Force.”

Kaihou, a 14-year-old Patea Area School student, took out the other top spot after he was awarded the Peer’s Choice Award.

"I was proud of myself because it’s something that would be hard to achieve unless you work hard for it."

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kaihou Redfearn was awarded the Peer’s Choice Award and says it was something he had worked hard for.

The police-supported life skills programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 12 years and uses adventure-based, experiential learning.

The programme teaches 14 to 17-year-olds critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment.

It aims to decrease the risk of youth offending and becoming victims of crime by having positive role models, time with other young people away and see the world outside their current environment.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The camp helps 14 to 17-year-olds critical life skills through adventure-based experiential learning.

Blue Light youth worker and mentor Stefanie McGregor also went to the camp and said both boys were deserving of their awards.

“Matthew was awarded the Overall Merit Award through his consistent progress throughout the camp, his self-discipline, and support of others.

“Kaihou was awarded the Peer’s Choice Award through his efforts to foster a team environment, encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members”.