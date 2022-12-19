Taranaki teen giving clothing packs to women in need

Ava Gaddum made 50 care bags with high quality recycled clothing and new underwear for the Taranaki Women’s Refuge to help those in need as part of a school project.

A 13-year-old from Taranaki is doing her part for women in need through her homemade and recycled clothing bags.

When Ava Gaddum was asked to do a project through the Green School to help a social service in the community with benefit to the environment, she decided to make care bags for the Women’s Refuge.

Since her idea, Ava has made 50 care packs filled with second-hand clothing, accessories and brand-new socks and underwear as well as affirmation cards she made, all wrapped in a sewed lace curtain to give to those in need.

“I wanted to make it sustainable because clothing that is cheap is usually unsustainable, and it’s really hard to buy good quality cheap clothing, so I thought secondhand would be a great option for that.”

READ MORE:

* Online charity auction leads to 150 relief backpacks for children in need

* Strong women thrive at art initiative

* Taranaki's cheapest degustation for good cause



Each of the bags were colour coded in sizes then handed over to the refuge before being distributed by social workers.

Ava said in order for her idea to come to life she had to learn how to network with businesses and the community, set up meetings, apply for a grant and figure out costs.

But she didn’t do it alone with the Green School community helping to donate clothes and some even helping with the costs.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Each pack is made up of brand-new and recycled clothing, accessories, new underwear, bras and socks as well as a printed affirmation.

“I had a meeting with my principal, and she accepted the grant, but there were also two families there that overheard our meeting and offered to pay half of what the principal was paying.

“It was great to feel that support from the community.”

Women’s Refuge relationships manager Shona Smith said the help from someone so young was inspiring and would help so many women in need.

“When Ava reached out to me I said ‘yeah fantastic’.

“The packs will definitely go into the safe houses but at this time of year there could also be other women in the community needing help.”