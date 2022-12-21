Kura Kaupapa Māori sports festival back for the first time in three years
After three years of Covid cancellations the premier sporting event of Kura Kaupapa Māori Aho Matua throughout Aotearoa took place in Taranaki and Whanganui.
More than 1300 kura kaupapa Māori students and whānau were welcomed on to Parihaka earlier in the month to begin the week-long festival.
The Māori immersion students played touch, netball, basketball, Ki O Rahi, Hopu Te Ariki, a Māori weaponry game and went for a hīkoi through New Plymouth in honour of the Māori language petition in its 50th year.
Event coordinator and teacher at Te Kura o Ngā Ruahine Rangi, Chester Vella, said it was an unprecedented event for the region.
READ MORE:
* ‘Anxiety, fear and doubt’: Schools face surge in Covid-19 cases
* Making up for generations of language loss
* South Taranaki students help with video to recruit Māori into trades
“This will be, arguably, the most Māori speaking tamariki we’ve had in Taranaki at one time since the invasion of Parihaka. In that sense, it is very significant.”
The festival was co-hosted by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori(TKKM) o Te Pihipihinga Kākano i Ruia Mai i Rangiātea, Te Kura o Ngāruahine Rangi, TKKM o Ngāti Ruanui, TKKM o Tamarongo, TKKM o Tūpoho, and TKKM o Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi in Whanganui.
Vella said while sports was the focus, the purpose of the event was to foster the relationships between the school and its students and promote the use of te reo Māori in all places.
“All sports will be run, played, refereed and supported primarily in te reo Māori.
“Next Thursday, we will also chant and sing in te reo Māori as we march through the heart of New Plymouth to the Hana Te Hemara mural to honor the fight for te reo Māori and assist in its normalisation.”