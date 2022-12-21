Kura Kaupapa Māori sports festival back for the first time in three years

Charlie Casha and Mauri Haddon-hall of Hoani Waititi Marae were two of the 1300 Kura Kaupapa Māori students to take part in the 2022 sports festival.

After three years of Covid cancellations the premier sporting event of Kura Kaupapa Māori Aho Matua throughout Aotearoa took place in Taranaki and Whanganui.

More than 1300 kura kaupapa Māori students and whānau were welcomed on to Parihaka earlier in the month to begin the week-long festival.

The Māori immersion students played touch, netball, basketball, Ki O Rahi, Hopu Te Ariki, a Māori weaponry game and went for a hīkoi through New Plymouth in honour of the Māori language petition in its 50th year.

Event coordinator and teacher at Te Kura o Ngā Ruahine Rangi, Chester Vella, said it was an unprecedented event for the region.

“This will be, arguably, the most Māori speaking tamariki we’ve had in Taranaki at one time since the invasion of Parihaka. In that sense, it is very significant.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Students, staff and whanau were part of a welcoming and blessing before the week-long festival began.

The festival was co-hosted by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori(TKKM) o Te Pihipihinga Kākano i Ruia Mai i Rangiātea, Te Kura o Ngāruahine Rangi, TKKM o Ngāti Ruanui, TKKM o Tamarongo, TKKM o Tūpoho, and TKKM o Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi in Whanganui.

Vella said while sports was the focus, the purpose of the event was to foster the relationships between the school and its students and promote the use of te reo Māori in all places.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Students played touch, netball, basketball, Ki O Rahi and the Māori weaponry game, Hopu Te Ariki.

“All sports will be run, played, refereed and supported primarily in te reo Māori.

“Next Thursday, we will also chant and sing in te reo Māori as we march through the heart of New Plymouth to the Hana Te Hemara mural to honor the fight for te reo Māori and assist in its normalisation.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Waititi team getting ready for their next game of Hopu Te Ariki, which was played through the bush.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Māori weaponry game, Hopu Te Ariki, came down to a one on one challenge at Tuesdays event.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The games will be played throughout the week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The festival was only Māori speaking and event coordinator and teacher Chester Vella says it’s the most Māori speaking tamariki we’ve had in Taranaki at one time since the invasion of Parihaka.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The event was to foster the relationships between the school and its students including Charlie Casha and Mauri Haddon-hall from Hoani Waititi Marae as well as promote the use of te reo Māori in all places.