The Taranaki school planting 850 native trees

A small Taranaki school is making a big impact on the environment by planting 850 native trees.

Waitoriki School’s new plantings, donated through New Plymouth District Council’s Te Korowai o Tāne grant, were planted on the school field to regenerate the area’s natural wetlands for bird, lizard and insect habitats.

The school is a two-time winner of Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards and achieved Enviroschools’ top-tier Green-Gold status for long-term work in sustainability – an achievement only six Taranaki schools have reached including, Waitoriki, Moturoa School, Marco School, Toko School, Stratford Primary and Green School New Zealand.

Each of the bronze, silver and green-gold stages highlight the Enviroschools experience as their understanding and practice deepens and their actions increase.

“Sustainability is embedded in our everyday school life, from growing and harvesting in the maara and cooking lunch for the school on Fridays to repurposing materials in weekly science, technology, engineering and mathematics challenges and forest school,” principal Teresa Jones said.

Students have also established and maintained a community orchard, looked after neighbours’ natural animal habitats, cleared debris from waterways and planted native trees at Everett Park.

“By encouraging students to fix things themselves they can see first-hand how they can make a difference,” Jones said.

“Over time, students become more aware of the ways they can improve and support their environment, and they know that their contribution to their community is purposeful and valid.”