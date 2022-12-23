One taken into custody after early morning vegetation fire in New Plymouth

A hedge fire on Robe St in New Plymouth has been referred to police.

A person has been taken into custody after a hedge fire in New Plymouth in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Central Communications Centre shift manager Belinda Beets said they received a call out for a small hedge fire on Robe Street at 2.30am on Friday.

They found an area that had been burnt that was out on arrival, she said.

A police spokesperson said one person had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Enquiries were ongoing, police said.

On Thursday evening, multiple fires were lit along Autere/East End Beach in Strandon, New Plymouth.

Fire and Emergency were called at 9.20pm and attended the scene for around 20 minutes.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fires were located about 20m from the nearby Surf Club, and were about 20m apart and about 4m2 in size.

A police spokesperson said they understood people had been starting bonfires on the beach on Nobs Line.

Those involved left the scene, and fire services extinguished the bonfires, the spokesperson said.

Police did not confirm if enquiries were ongoing for this incident.