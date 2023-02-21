Biochar workshop for Parihaka Māra

Biochar can become part of a climate change solution, says Phil Stevens of Slow Farm.

Using biochar as a way to respond to climate change is to feature in a free public workshop at Parihaka Māra.

"Biochar is a simple and cost-effective method of storing carbon that could be a way to help reduce climate change,” Phil Stevens of Slow Farm who is leading the workshop said.

“It’s pretty amazing that it also helps us improve our soil, grow better food, and clean up our awa.”

The biochar process used a specially designed kiln to burn dry twigs and branches in a low-oxygen, smoke-free environment, before rapid cooling with water from below.

READ MORE:

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Art of the Anthropocene

* Dozens of vaccination clinic options on offer in MidCentral

* Dr Huhana Smith elected as co-chair of Horizons climate action committee



“Volatile gasses in the timber were burned off, creating a highly porous, fine-grained charcoal” Stevens said.

“This biochar can then be reintegrated into the local environment, becoming part of a climate change solution with potential to heal our atmosphere through long-term carbon sequestration, to heal our water through nutrient filtration, and to heal our soil by enhancing the habitat of soil life.”

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | Len Lye Centre is joining artist collective Te Waituhi ā Nuku: Drawing Ecologies in collaboration with Urs Signer and Tuhi-Ao Bailey of Te Mara Kai Hapori ki Parihaka (Parihaka community garden) to present the workshop.

SUPPLIED Dr Huhana Smith says powerful changes had to be made with the uncertainties of a changing climate.

Dr Huhana Smith from Te Waituhi ā Nuku and head of Whiti o Rehua School of Art at Massey University was excited to share the benefits of biochar with Parihaka whānau.

“Being on the same west coast we also honour the ancestral ties between Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Raukawa including Ngāti Tukorehe and Toa Rangatira.

“We share this process with them and Taranaki whānui as part of simple but powerful changes that must be made with the uncertainties of a changing climate.”

Tuhi-Ao Bailey of Parihaka said they were working hard to restore ngahere and wetlands, and establish sustainable agriculture, energy production and waste disposal methods that regenerate Taiao.

“We are keen to see how biochar could work for carbon sequestration, adsorption of pollutants and soil fertility.”

The workshop will be held at Parihaka Māra on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to 4pm, as part of the exhibition Te Au: Liquid Constituencies on show at the Govett-Brewster until March 20.

On Sunday, February 26, artist Monique Jansen will lead a stencilling workshop using the biochar made from the Parihaka burn, leading workshop participants through the art of charcoal. Tickets for the stencilling workshop (adult only since participants will be using sharp knives) are $20, available from govettbrewster.com.