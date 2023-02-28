New Plymouth and Hastings councils pair up to bring relief to cyclone victims

A house in Pakowhai, Hawke’s Bay, is covered in silt and mud.

The New Plymouth District Council is asking locals to pitch in and donate what they can to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief fund.

The council has joined the nationwide initiative Adopt a Community, launched by Local Government New Zealand, to help communities suffering in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Plymouth has been paired with Hastings District Council, and mayor Neil Holdom said he knew the residents of Taranaki would “roll up their sleeves” and step up to help.

“Kiwis always come together in tough times, and I know Taranaki residents will step up and help Hastings residents rebuild after colossal Cyclone Gabrielle, which will take years.”

Financial donations helped get the basics up and running, including power, water and bridge networks.

Holdom said if the cyclone tracked even a bit off its course then it could’ve been Taranaki asking for help.

Donations could be made via online banking to 02-0700-0010824-002.