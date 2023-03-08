New Plymouth rates likely to rise 12.5% as council rejects further savings

Next year’s Winter Festival of Lights did not become a victim of council cost-cutting after an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Rates will almost certainly increase by 12.5% in New Plymouth after the district council shied away from the vast majority of cost-cutting options put in front of them at Tuesday’s extraordinary meeting.

Having seen the previously approved rates rise of 7% balloon to 20% through rampant inflation, council staff had already rewritten staff budgets, deferred projects and hiked fees to get the figure down to 12.6%.

On Tuesday it was up to the council to decide if they wanted to approve up to 20 further cost saving options to reduce rates even more, while they also had to decide what to do with the $3.3 million deficit from last year.

Once all was said and done, councillors were only able to reduce the rates increase by just 0.1%, after their savings were virtually wiped out by a decision to pay back the deficit over three years.

READ MORE:

* Massive rates hike and service slash looming for New Plymouth residents

* Debt angst raises spectre of hefty council rates rise for Hamilton households

* New Plymouth councillors slam dunked with support for sports hub proposal



Councillors rejected 17 of the cost-saving options in front of them, deciding only to increase parking in the central business district from $2 to $3 an hour, introduce a donation strategy for the Festival of Lights and not bring forward the Taranaki Life Gallery refresh project.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Parking fees in New Plymouth’s CBD are proposed to rise by 50% to $3.

There was little or no appetite around the table for options like raising aquatic centre prices, scrapping the Winter Festival of Lights, introducing fees at Puke Ariki, cutting extra funding to Venture Taranaki or delaying building extra toilets at the TSB Stadium.

In all, the saving equated to 1.04%, although councillor Murray Chong led the scepticism around projected parking revenue by proclaiming more people would be driven out of the main street because of the price hike.

Overall, there was confusion from a number of councillors who struggled to grasp the process in front of them as amendments were introduced as quickly as they were thrown out.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom wanted the rates deficit paid back.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom started by referencing the rates deficit and his desire to front foot its repayment before any debate began.

“I didn’t come here to kick cans down the road, because they are difficult,” he said.

“Prudent council operation says you need to address your deficits, and you can’t just let them accumulate because that would be like buying your groceries on a credit card and then not paying that credit card off.”

Veteran councillor Gordon Brown came to the meeting with an amendment to halt any further progress on the Coastal Walkway extension to Waitara, although support for that waned and all but disappeared when infrastructure boss Kevin Strongman said it would only save $600,000 from next year’s budget while jeopardising millions of dollars of Waka Kotahi funding.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Councillor Bali Haque wanted to all but end funding for the proposed Tūparikino Active Community Hub.

Rookie councillor Bali Haque had plans to table an amendment to reduce the Tūparikino Active Community Hub’s budget, which had been cut from $5.9 million down to $950,000, to just $100,000.

However, it was thrown out by Holdom who said it would alter the long-term plan which was illegal under changes the Government had made to legislation under the Local Government Act.

A draft budget with the final and definitive rates increase will now be drafted for approval in June.

Rates increases will apply for the 2023/2024 financial year.