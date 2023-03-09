NPDC staff on the ground in Hawke's Bay providing help to exhausted teams

NPDC Engagement Specialist Lisah Henry has been deployed to the Hastings District Council to help with post-Cyclone Gabrielle tasks.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has deployed staff to assist adopted community Hastings in its Cyclone Gabrielle response.

NPDC pledged, in late February, to help drive financial donations through the Adopt a Community fundraising appeal, and has now followed up by sending staff to help Hastings District Council’s exhausted teams.

Members of NPDC’s Geographic Information System (GIS) and Engagement teams have been sent to help initially.

NPDC Engagement Specialist Lisah Henry is working for the Hastings Public Information team, to help manage the large media presence and share crucial updates with residents around the clock.

“The scale of the response is mind-boggling with Hastings District Council covering an area of more than 5000 square kilometres, encompassing dozens of remote and isolated residents,” Henry said.

NPDC’s Senior GIS Specialist Jimmy Millar recently returned from Hastings where he provided expertise assisting to map known areas impacted, aiding decision-making in the response effort.

You can donate to the Hawke’s Bay Relief Trust Fund through 02-0700-0010824-002