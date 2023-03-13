Two prominent New Plymouth law firms announce merger
Two prominent law firms in New Plymouth have joined forces, bringing together a team of 17 lawyers and legal executives.
The merger of Legal Solutions and Carrington Ussher comes into effect on April 1.
In a press release announcing the move, it said the two had always had a good professional relationship and the merger would allow for its clients to access a wider range of legal services, including employment, property, commercial, trust and family law.
The firm will be known as Legal Solutions + Carrington Ussher and will operate out of its offices on Vivian St.