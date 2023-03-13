Two prominent New Plymouth law firms announce merger

New Plymouth lawyers Paul Carrington, Karen Venables and Chris Ussher have joined forces to become Legal Solutions Carrrington Ussher.

Two prominent law firms in New Plymouth have joined forces, bringing together a team of 17 lawyers and legal executives.

The merger of Legal Solutions and Carrington Ussher comes into effect on April 1.

In a press release announcing the move, it said the two had always had a good professional relationship and the merger would allow for its clients to access a wider range of legal services, including employment, property, commercial, trust and family law.

The firm will be known as Legal Solutions + Carrington Ussher and will operate out of its offices on Vivian St.