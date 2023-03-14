Taranaki man and his machine joins the 'SAS' of digger operators

Taranaki finalist Shaun Curtis (right) and Ian George (left) of I & D Contracting working on site at Mt Messenger.

Skills he uses in everyday working life have carried Shaun Curtis into an “elite” level of competition later this week – where the man and his ability to operate a 13-tonne digger will be tested to its limits.

The Egmont local will participate in the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition at the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding on March 17-18, where he will compete against 12 other champions from around New Zealand.

It's the first time an “excited” Curtis has qualified for the event.

“There’s going to be some good competition and I haven’t even been to the Field Days before, so it will all be new.”

Curtis works for I & D George Contracting and qualified for the event after the Taranaki regional competition in October 2021.

Having worked in the industry for 15 years, he is no stranger to tricky sites.

“We do a lot of work around major oil and gas pipelines, so you do have to have your wits about you,” Curtis said.

Supplied/Stuff Curtis said he was looking forward to the high level of competition later this week, and the chance to check out Field Days for the first time.

“It really helps with your focus when you are working around pipelines like that.”

The final will feature some unusual tests including slam-dunking a basketball into a two-storey concrete pipe using an excavator’s bucket, but also traditional tasks like traversing a trench and operating around underground services. Operator’s health and safely knowledge will also be tested.

CCNZ chief executive Alan Pollard said the competition was about celebrating the exceptional skill of New Zealand’s top excavator operators who played a “critical role in nearly all of our country’s biggest projects”.

“The operators at our national finals are the elite, the ‘SAS’, if you like, of our excavator operating community,” Pollard said.