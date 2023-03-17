Homeless ram with no name wants to leave dog pound

A ram was found on Aubrey St earlier this year and hasn’t been claimed. NPDC are auctioning him off on Friday. (File photo)

One impounded ram wants to leave the dog pound. Confused? Well, this is a ram’s tale and a true story.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) impounded the ram after he was sighted by a resident on Aubrey St in Waitara on January 26.

Since then, the ram has been a guest at the council’s Dog Pound, where NPDC Compliance Lead Cheryl Gazley said he had been “as gentle as a lamb”.

“We haven’t been able to identify an owner. Generally, people call us when an animal is missing, but we’ve had no calls from anyone missing a ram,” Gazley said.

Not even an advertisment in the Taranaki Daily News could match the ram with an owner. .

The ram will go to auction on March 23 unless anyone claims him beforehand. Gazley said she was confident he will find a new home at the auction, hopefully a “lovely family”.

The proceeds of the sale will go back into the Dog Pound to “help care for and find new homes for other animals”.

Gazley said it was rare for the council to pick up a ram or any form of sheep. Similarly, goats and pigs. The Council receives around 3500 calls a year about animals, but they’re mostly about dogs.

If the ram with no name, or home, fails to sell at auction tomorrow, Gazley said the council would consider other options.