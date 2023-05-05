Judge to rule on which court is best to sentence youth charged in relation to murder of Taranaki man

The jurisdiction hearing was held in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday. (File photo)

The Crown have argued a teen’s role in the murder of a young Taranaki father is too serious to be dealt with by the Youth Court, but defence counsel says the move will provide the best chance for him to get the help he needed.

On Friday, the High Court at New Plymouth heard arguments about what jurisdiction should deal with the sentencing of the youth offender, who previously pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being an accessory to the murder of Rei Marshall in August 2022.

Marshall, 23, died from a fatal stab wound delivered by Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, during an altercation over gang ties.

Marshall was associated with Uru Taha, a rival gang of the Mongrel Mob, the West Coast chapter of which Ormsby-Turner was president.

With Ormsby-Turner at the time was the youth, who has name suppression, and another co-offender Hamiora Laupama.

As part of his role in the crime, the teen hit Marshall multiple times with a claw hammer, and he and Laupama also disposed of the knife and clothing, as directed by Ormsby-Turner.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said the seriousness of the offending, the teen’s culpability in the crime and the need to hold him accountable, were all factors that made the High Court the best forum for sentencing.

She said a term of imprisonment was the penalty the Crown would seek for the youth, and that the maximum sentences available in the Youth Court, namely six months’ residence and 12 months supervision, were “totally inappropriate”.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe argued the case must go back to the Youth Court, as it was best equipped to provide the wrap-around support her client needed.

It would also assist in building on the positive progress her client had made during his time on electronic bail over the past eight months, she said.

The court heard how if the matter did end up in the Youth Court jurisdiction, a family group conference would be convened.

Justice Francis Cooke acknowledged one of the overriding factors he was concerned about in the case was prospects of genuine rehabilitation.

He reserved his decision, but indicated it should be available by next week.

The youth was not present for the hearing, but members of Marshall’s whānau were in attendance.

In March, Ormsby-Turner was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 10.5 years, after he pleaded guilty to the father-of-two’s murder.

After pleading guilty to being an accessory to Marshall’s murder, Laupama was sentenced to five months’ home detention.