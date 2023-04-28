Deputy PM, Wellington mayor head back to their old high school to inspire next crop of leaders

Two of the most powerful wāhine in Aotearoa returned to their old school stomping ground on Friday to offer inspiration and advice to the next generation of potential leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, both former students of New Plymouth Girls’ High School, were guest speakers at a special assembly, fielding questions from fellow “old girl”, journalist Jo Moir.

All three have strong links to Taranaki, and spoke of how their connection to the region influenced the way they worked in the capital, as they matched it alongside New Zealand’s political movers and shakers.

Waitara-raised Sepuloni told the 1300-strong audience how it was a privilege to be back at the school, one of several visits she had made over the years.

“To be honest, when we all look at you, we all see ourselves.”

Whanau said she broke down in tears as she walked towards the stage, in what had been her first return visit to the school she attended as a boarder during Years 9 to 12.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Former NPGHS students, from left, journalist Jo Moir, deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni and Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, were special guests at Friday's school assembly.

“It’s such a buzz to be here today,” the first-time mayor, and former Green Party chief of staff, said.

Whanau, who used to live in Pātea, said she associated the values of community and connectedness with the region.

“I actually pull on my Taranaki roots to inform the way I lead in Wellington.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau had the assembly audience in fits of laughter over one anecdote she shared about a former teacher.

Sepuloni, who spent a decade in politics before being appointed to the deputy PM job in January, said Taranaki represented “everything good about this country”, noting the important place it had in the nation’s history too.

Whanau shared how she was neither “smart” nor “cool” when she was at school, but one anecdote she told about how she once colourfully told a teacher she clashed with just what he could do with himself had the crowd in stitches.

She said the takeaway from that experience was everyone had different ways of learning, and it was about finding what worked best for your style, rather than seeing it as a barrier.

“Whatever your path, you can end up in significant leadership positions.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff From left, New Plymouth Girls' High School deputy head girl Michaela Deegan, head girl Lottie Moffat, Carmel Sepuloni, Tory Whanau, Jo Moir, and deputy head girl Makayla Wells.

Sepuloni credited NPGHS for helping its students not only realise their potential, but also offering pathways to get there.

It went even deeper for Sepuloni, who told the students how she moved in with former NPGHS principal Jain Gaudin during her 7th form year, when she was going through a tough time.

The move was meant to make sure she got to university, and it worked.

Sepuloni and Whanau also spoke of what it was like working in male-dominated spaces, which politics had traditionally been.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wellington mayor and NPGHS old girl Tory Whanau rallies everyone for a selfie after Friday's school assembly.

For Whanau, she spoke of the abuse she copped from people, while Sepuloni said her view was that women often had to work harder, for much longer, to be recognised and promoted.

For both women, the chance to speak candidly to the new cohort of the school which shaped their own destinies was one they jumped at.

“We’re in great positions, and we need to lift our rangatahi up, and our wāhine,” Whanau said.