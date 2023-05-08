Charity's good deeds paying off for the community and its volunteers

Sacred Heart Girls' College students Nina Rangiwahia, Macy Stuck and Krystyna Wells, all 12, who help out at the community meal run by St Vincent de Paul volunteers every week.

A charity with a 116-year legacy in New Plymouth has never been busier, and is making a difference to not only the lives of the people it helps, but to those dishing out the kindness too.

The St Vincent de Paul Society in New Zealand was founded in 1867, with the aim to help anyone in need.

The New Plymouth chapter opened in April 1907, and it currently has 10 volunteers as part of its conference committee, and 80 helpers.

Amongst the good deeds the organisation does, like settling new refugees into the region, visiting rest homes, and advocacy work, includes the weekly community meal at St Joseph’s Church hall.

Running on Tuesdays since 2016, it provides a two-course spread every week, with meals also delivered to the emergency men’s shelter in Fitzroy.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth St Vincent de Paul conference member Bob Goodyear says the charity is always looking for new volunteers across its range of services.

Sacred Heart Girls’ College Year 8 students Macy Stuck, Krystyna Wells and Nina Rangiwahia, all 12, were part of a group from the school who helped at the community meal, arriving early to help set the tables.

The students then dish up the kai, before moving around the room to mix and mingle with the other diners.

For Macy, who had been involved for about a year, it was very rewarding.

“We feel really happy we’ve been able to serve people and give back to the community.”

Another initiative run by St Vincent de Paul is Whare Kai, which offers weekly cooking classes to young families.

All ingredients are provided free of charge, and participants get to take the meal home to share with their whānau.

Racheal Pearce said she had wanted to learn to cook for a while, before she found out about Whare Kai.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff While Whare Kai cooking classes gave them kitchen skills, it was also a great place to meet new people and share a laugh. From left, Racheal Pearce, Dominic Brinkmann and Joelene Evans.

The mother-of-four admitted cooking had never been her strong point – her children once joked she should be sent to prison for what she served up on a plate – but the classes were teaching her a lot.

“They threw us in the deep end right from the beginning,” she said.

But now she knows what herbs and spices to use to flavour meals, and has a whole set of new cooking techniques to test out at home.

The difference the charity makes to the community is something volunteer Kevin Hartfield had seen up close.

He helps with the furniture pick-up and delivery service, which worked alongside 20 agencies in New Plymouth.

In the past year, it assisted 266 people, including those affected by family violence, or housing issues.

“We are helping people who literally have nothing.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kevin Hartfield, who volunteers for St Vincent de Paul's furniture pick-up and delivery services in New Plymouth.

Hartfield shared an example of a family they visited who had no furnishings whatsoever in their house.

In one bare room, a person was sleeping on top of a blanket on the floor.

Through the assistance of the charity, the whānau got the furniture they needed, an act of kindness which moved a female family member to tears, he said.

That was all the motivation Hartfield said he ever needed to give up his free time for the sake of others.

One of the logistical challenges he currently faced was not having a suitable space to store donated furniture.

Replacing its ageing van was also high on the agenda, he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for St Vincent de Paul can email svdpnp@gmail.com. If anyone had storage space to offer, Hartfield can be contacted on 027 251 9998.