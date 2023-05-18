Former New Plymouth mayor lobbies for law change around repatriation of taonga Māori

Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd is calling for a law change to ensure taonga Māori is returned to its rightful iwi owner. (File photo)

A former New Plymouth mayor and well known anti-racism activist is lobbying for a law change to force the nation’s museums and galleries to return taonga Māori to their rightful iwi owners wherever possible.

Andrew Judd’s lobbying comes after he took exception to a Parihaka tahā, which is a gourd-shaped vessel, taken during the November 1881 raid of the peaceful Taranaki settlement by British troops, being included as part of The Cabinet of Curiosities exhibition at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton.

Since he publicly posted about the issue on Facebook, the piece had been withdrawn from the display and a process was underway to look at having the taonga repatriated back to the people of Parihaka.

But for Judd, who is well known for championing the need for Māori representation on councils, and has described himself in the past as a “recovering racist”, a wider change was needed.

He believed a law needed to be established which would mandate cultural institutions like museums to review their collections, catalogue taonga it held, and inform the iwi owners of its existence, as well as provide a pathway for repatriation.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu says as a descendant of Parihaka he believes a taonga taken during the 1881 raid of the settlement should be returned. (File photo)

New Plymouth councillor, and Parihaka uri, Dinnie Moeahu, backed Judd’s call wholeheartedly.

Moeahu recently became aware of the issue involving the Parihaka taonga, and said he got in touch with the Aratoi director personally in order to discuss a repatriation process for the tahā.

Moeahu said the museum’s response to the kōrero around returning the item had been positive.

“They are willing partners to make this happen.”

As a descendant of the settlement, Moeahu said it was “absolutely appropriate” for the taonga to be returned.

“I think it’s the right thing to do.”

New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki holds 8500 items in its collection classified as taonga Māori.

Puke Ariki New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki has about 8500 items in its collection classified as taonga Māori. (File photo)

“However some of these have no or limited information about where they came from, making it difficult to determine place of origin,” Lucy Macfarlane, Puke Ariki acting collections and curatorial lead, said in a statement.

She said all items were collated on its management database, which listed information about the piece, including the iwi or hapū it originated from.

“Every year we provide annual reports to Taranaki iwi detailing the taonga in the collection that originate from their rohe.”

Macfarlane said new items that were not affiliated with Taranaki, but where the origin was known, were either returned to whoever donated it, or referred to the relevant iwi, or appropriate institution in the area of origin.

She said Puke Ariki did not have its own policy on repatriating items but followed requirements set out in the Protected Objects Act.

But it had previously repatriated taonga to iwi by request, or when guided to by Ministry of Culture and Heritage processes, she said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff One of Taranaki’s most famous examples of repatriation was the return of the Motunui Epa in 2015, after the New Zealand Government paid $4.5 million to secure their safe return. (File photo)

One of the most famous examples of repatriation in Taranaki was the long fight by the New Zealand Government to secure the return of the Motunui Epa.

The panels, thought to date back to between 1750 and 1820, were illegally sold to a Switzerland-based collector George Ortiz in 1972 for US$65,000, before being smuggled out of the country.

Successive governments made repeated attempts over more than three decades to get the epa back, but it was not until 2014 that progress was made.

A deal was then struck with the Ortiz family, where the government agreed to pay them $4.5 million.

The highly prized taonga are on permanent display at Puke Ariki.