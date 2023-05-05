Judge calls pensioner convicted of repeat indecencies 'a concerning risk'

A man with a history of sexual offending has been told prison might be the best place for him if he keeps denying he has a problem. (File photo)

A Taranaki pensioner with a history of indecently assaulting women has been told prison might be the best place for him if he continues to deny he has a sexual offending problem.

John Grierson previously pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a woman over 16, offending which took place between June and August 2021.

On two occasions, the 67-year-old touched the victim on the breast and thigh areas.

He appeared in the New Plymouth District Court for sentencing on Friday, where Judge Gregory Hikaka said the woman felt “tainted” and “filthy” because of what Grierson did.

The judge said she also felt guilty that she had not come forward earlier to report him.

Grierson was subsequently convicted for sexual offending against another woman in October 2021, for which he was sentenced to home detention.

The judge said the Stratford man had a history of indecently assaulting women, which dated back to convictions in 2012.

However, during an interview with a probation officer ahead of his sentencing, Grierson had denied the offending.

“You called it a pack of lies,” the judge said.

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash John Grierson’s victim says she feels “tainted” by what he did and wished she’d come forward earlier to report him. (File photo)

While the pensioner told the probation officer he would “die” if he went to prison, the judge said jail might be the best place for him if he continued to deny he had a sexual offending problem.

“I see you as a concerning risk.”

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe supported a sentence of community detention and intensive supervision for her client.

She said he was motivated to complete Wellstop counselling, which addressed harmful sexual behaviour.

While Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin did not oppose the sentence sought by the defence, she highlighted the impact the offending had on the victim.

After taking into account Grierson’s guilty plea and his commitment to counselling, the judge imposed six months’ community detention and a year-long stint of intensive supervision.