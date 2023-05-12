Taranaki dad's marathon fundraising effort after son's tragic drowning

Running has helped Simon Adams come to terms with his son's tragic death.

A Taranaki father is on a marathon mission to highlight water safety after the tragic drowning of his son.

Simon Adams’ 18-year-old son Jordy died in November 2021 after he jumped into New Plymouth’s Waiwhakaiho river, which was running high at the time.

Adams said despite his son’s competence and confidence in the water, the teen had underestimated the conditions on that day and made a wrong decision.

In an effort to educate others not to make the same mistakes, Adams is running four marathons in the month of May to raise money for Surf Lifesaving NZ’s beach education programme.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jordy Adams was 18 when he drowned after jumping in the Waiwhakaiho river in November 2021.

He wanted to see the public “up their game” in terms of water safety in a bid to reduce the number of preventable drownings.

The provisional number of drowning deaths recorded in New Zealand so far in 2023 is 43, three more when compared with the same time last year.

But Adams said the numbers only told a small part of the story, as each death changed the lives of the families and friends of those left behind forever.

Adams said taking on the challenge to run four marathons in as many weeks was a physically demanding one.

“It’s not easy, so hopefully people will take notice and think about the message behind it.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Simon Adams is running four marathons in May to raise money to donate to beach safety education in honour of his son Jordy, 18, who drowned in the Waiwhakaiho river in November 2021.

Running had helped the Hāwera-based dairy farmer come to terms with his son’s untimely death.

“It’s been a good way to help me process.”

Thanks to the generosity of people, his initial fundraising target of $10,000 target had already been exceeded by $3000 following his first marathon, which he completed in Rotorua on May 6.

On May 13, with the support of New Plymouth shoe store Frontrunner, Adams will repeat a 10km loop four times, with the start line stationed outside Brooklands Zoo.

On May 21, Adams and other supporters, including a contingent from Coastal rugby club, who Jordy used to play for, will run from Pukeiti to the Opunake surf lifesaving club.

However, the most poignant and emotional marathon for Adams will be his last, on May 28.

He planned to start the run from the spot where Jordy jumped into the river, and will finish near the area where his body was found.

A memorial cross near the site is a place Adams visited regularly, and he expected a large group of family and friends to be there at the finish line to support him.

Adams said anyone who wanted to join him during his upcoming marathon runs was welcome to do so, as his aim was to raise as much awareness, and money, for the cause as he could.

People wanting to donate can do so via Adams’ Givealittle page.