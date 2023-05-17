Caring for dying loved ones made easier by 'exceptional support'

Waitara woman Lyn Swete helped looked after two close relatives who died from cancer, and it was the support from hospice which helped get her through.

Lyn Swete never had any doubts when she took on the role of caring for two close relatives dying from cancer.

And thanks to the level of support she got through that harrowing period, she would do it again in a heartbeat if one of her whānau needed it.

The Waitara woman nursed her sister-in-law and brother, Storm and Darcy Rolfe, before they died within five months of each other in 2021.

Because they were a very close whānau, Swete wanted to look after them, but it wasn’t always easy.

READ MORE:

* The $91m plan to give Taranaki a new place to play

* Six people rescued from ocean in New Plymouth after freak wave tips them out of waka ama

* Little girl dies from cancer after planning her own funeral



While there were good days, others could be almost unbearable, as she could only watch on when their terrible pain kicked in.

It was often during these times Swete would pick up the phone and call Hospice Taranaki/Te Kahi Pairuri ki Taranaki.

The practical and emotional support staff offered, which she described as “exceptional”, became a lifeline for Swete.

123rf Being able to call for support from Hospice Taranaki at any time of the day or night was a comfort to Lyn Swete. (File photo)

Hospice Awareness Week runs from May 15 to 21, and Swete encouraged others who found themselves in the position she had been in to reach out to the service for help.

She said she knew what it felt like to be scared or worried as a carer, but the mother-of-two never felt like she was carrying the emotional burden alone.

“I needed that support, and I got it.”

Hospice staff were on call 24/7, would visit regularly and when needed, provided respite care at their David St facility for both Storm and Darcy, Swete said.

But their services were not just for the patients, but included the entire family.

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash Waitara woman Lyn Swete said she can’t fault the support Hospice Taranaki//Te Kahi Pairuri ki Taranaki provided to her and her whānau as they cared for two of their dying relatives. (File photo)

“To them whānau is upmost and top of their list.”

She said the service always ensured the involvement of family in any decisions, and they explained what they were doing every step of the way.

Swete said the contact from hospice staff continued after the couple died, including offers of counselling.

While caring for her family members during the last months of their lives had taken a toll on her, her husband Danny and their children, she had no regrets about her choice.

“I would do it over again.”