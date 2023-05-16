24/7 car parking, new shops on the way as upgrade of city mall continues

Changes are happening at New Plymouth’s Centre City shopping mall on several fronts, including new stores and an overhaul of the car parking system. (File photo)

Changes are afoot for New Plymouth’s only shopping mall, with the car park about to go 24/7 and ticketless, and a crop of new stores on track to open.

It comes at the same time as behind-the-scenes work continues as part of a staged upgrade of the three-storey Centre City complex in the heart of the CBD.

Last year, the mall was bought by Wellington-based developers Primeproperty Group from former owner AMP Capital, for what was understood to be a third of the $60 million asking price.

When it took over ownership, the property company committed to completing the necessary earthquake strengthening work, but also mooted a makeover and the idea of building a rooftop bar on the top floor of its car park.

READ MORE:

* New owner reveals plan to strengthen New Plymouth's Centre City shopping mall

* Earthquake-prone Taranaki shopping mall sold to Wellington developer

* Protesters in Christchurch block roads, cause traffic congestion



In terms of customers, Primeproperty operations manager Richard Tait said new offerings for shoppers were on the way, with Cotton on Kids and Skechers confirmed, and an Asian-style restaurant setting up in the food court.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Richard Tait, Primeproperty operations manager, photographed last year, with Sarah Marrs, the former marketing manager of Centre City. (File photo)

Tait said lease renewals had also been done with current tenants, and some had signed up for periods of six years or more.

Another big change for customers in the coming weeks related to the mall’s car park, which will soon be available to use 24/7.

This comes at a time when the city’s other major parking option, the Downtown car park, remains closed more than two years after New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) deemed it an earthquake risk.

The council had committed $5m to undertake strengthening work at the 268-space site, but this had yet to progress.

Along with being open all hours, Tait said car park users would no longer be issued tickets when they drive in, with a system recording the vehicle’s licence plate instead.

When ready to leave, customers just had to punch their plate number into the kiosk and pay.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth's Downtown car park, which closed in late 2020 due to earthquake risk, is now facing some competition in terms of future patronage. (File photo)

Meanwhile, a new Centre City logo, designed by New Plymouth company Design Garage, has been rolled out across its social media accounts.

Tait said new signage would be going up soon too, and its revamped website was almost ready to launch.

Another project under way was the earthquake strengthening work required to bring the building up to the new building standards.

Tait said engineers had finalised plans regarding the work required and a resource consent application to green-light it was currently before NPDC.

Tait described the extent of work needed to bring the building up to standard as “not too bad”, and it would be carried out during the mall’s opening hours, or after it closed for the day if necessary.

He said remedial work had already started in the car park area.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The top floor of Centre City’s car park had been mooted for a space to build a rooftop bar, but this idea has yet to progress. (File photo)

In terms of the rooftop bar idea, Tait said the company had drawn up some plans last year in order to generate interest, and had fielded a few calls from interested parties, including a national brewery.

However, nothing had progressed beyond that, and it was not Primeproperty’s intention to open one itself.

“It’s not a priority for us.”

Tait said at the time Primeproperty took over ownership of the mall, it seemed to be “all doom and gloom” regarding its future, but both spending and foot traffic levels at the complex were back to what they had been pre-Covid.

He said one of the goals the company wanted to achieve when it first scouted the Gill St site was to “bring the community back into the centre”.

Ways it was doing this included using local contractors in the upgrade work, offering one of its stores for a pop-up space for groups, and building ties with the likes of Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.