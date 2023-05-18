Painting by mouth a meditative practice for disabled artist

Jennifer Sosich was born with a disability that affects all her limbs, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting creative.

A move to Taranaki and an inner feeling to put a paintbrush in her mouth were the beginning of a rewarding artistic path for a Rotorua woman.

Jennifer Sosich was born with a condition that restricts her movement and has left her confined to a wheelchair, but when she moved with her son to Eltham her creativity prevailed over her disability.

“My condition is Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, which in English means that my joints in my limbs didn't develop,” she said.

The now 47-year-old discovered painting in her early 30s and started working clay in 2018.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jennifer Sosich says making art keeps her “sane”.

When she was painting by hand, she could not properly see what she was doing, because of her short limbs.

“I used to paint by hand and I’d get frustrated and then I’d always get this voice into my head saying: ‘Use your mouth!’.”

So she did. Sosich calls her work “whimsical art”, as when she paints and moulds with her mouth she is driven by an inner intuition.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff Sosich paints and works clay using her mouth because she struggled using her hands due to a condition that restricted the development of her limbs.

“When you are creating you kind of go into a meditative zone,” Sosich said.

“I do it because it keeps me sane,” she said.

It takes a few days to recover from body aches and fatigue after painting and moulding clay, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff She started working with clay in 2018.

Her house is filled with small, painted objects made of clay, crystals, little black ovens to cook the clay and paintings – but no landscapes though.

“Because landscapes are boring”, she said.

Most of her sculptures are made of crystals and painted clay, joined together to produce small artworks.

She also has a Facebook page where she posts her latest artworks and where people can commission works from her.