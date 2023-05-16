Taranaki Special Olympian and officials Berlin-bound

New Zealand Special Olympics team mentor and manager Ian Mischefski, left, athlete Melissa Cash and Nigel Cash, athletics coach, all from Waitara, are off to the Special Olympics in June.

Taranaki will be well represented at the Special Olympics, with two officials and one athlete heading off to Berlin.

All three, manager Ian Mischefski, athletics coach Nigel Cash and his niece Melissa Cash, who will compete in the 100 metres, shot put and mini javelin, come from Waitara.

Mischefski said a big part of his role was as mentor to the both the coaches and the athletes.

“A lot of our coach’s have never taken a team away to the worlds, so there is a lot of guidance involved. And 38 athletes with disabilities.”

Athletes included have to be assessed by a doctor to qualify and include people with Down’s Syndrome and slow learners, he said.

“There’s a wide spectrum.”

Mischefski, who has been to the Special Olympics a couple of times before as basketball coach, said New Zealand will compete in basketball, athletics, bowling, equestrian, golf, boccie, swimming and football.

“One of my jobs is to make up cue cards for all the athletes for their meds and their idiosyncrasies, which could be anything – scared of the dark, need help with their shoelaces.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Melissa Cash will compete in the 100m sprint, shot-put and mini javelin.

“Two things I have learnt is patience and tolerance, but they’re a neat bunch and the more you put in the more you get back.”

The team leaves New Zealand on June 7 to go to Munich in Germany where they have an acclimatisation period. Then they catch the train to Berlin for the Games, which are start June 17.

Melissa Cash said she has been training hard.

“I pull a 10kg weight with a sled, I drag it. I have 10kg and 5kg. I run up Manukorihi hills, and steps. Doing gym.”

Her favourite event is the shot put, because she can throw it further than the mini javelin, she said.

Nigel Cash has seven athletes in his team from around the country.

“I like seeing the athletes achieve their goals and achieve what they’ve trained for.”

If they achieve a personal best he’ll be happy. What is special for him is seeing one of his own athletes, who he’s trained, be selected. And it’s extra special that she’s his niece, who he has been training for 15 years, he said.

“But she gets no special treatment.”