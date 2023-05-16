Lots of rain, but warmer days dominated Taranaki weather in April

After the collation of April’s environmental data, the region has already received 34% of its annual rainfall, based on a typical year’s worth, says Taranaki Regional Council. (File photo)

April saw a lot of rainfall in some areas of Taranaki, particularly on the maunga, but it was warmer than average across the region too.

In the monthly environmental data for April, released by Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), it highlighted how the three stations located on the mountain copped the most rain of all sites monitored.

North Egmont recorded 1500mm more rain than usual, when compared with a typical year’s data, with 2561.5mm.

Dawson Falls had the next highest rainfall total for April, with 2358mm, and at Kahui Hut, 1718.5mm was recorded.

Niwa’s monthly climate summary for April stated the highest one-day rainfall was 134mm, recorded at Pukeiti on April 21.

However, parts of South Taranaki, including Opunake and Hāwera, were drier than normal for this time of year.

TRC said compared to the typical annual rainfall rates, sites on average, had received 34% of that amount so far this year.

While it was wet, the weather was typically warmer across the region last month, with Waitara, Manaia and Stratford, among those experiencing 1.25 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperatures.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff While snow is covering Taranaki Maunga this month, April saw a lot of rain fall on the region’s most notable landmark. (File photo)

The average air temperature in April for the region was 14.7C.

Meanwhile, MetService said the warmer conditions are set to continue this week across the region, with highs of 17C likely for north Taranaki, with slightly cooler conditions expected down south.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, but the rain makes a comeback from Thursday, and is set to linger into the weekend.

Niwa’s monthly climate summary shows Taranaki was third in the national sunshine stakes to April 30. It has recorded 964 hours this year, West Coast is second on 972 and Central Otago leads with 981 hours.