New tenancy at council site marks fresh start for co-working venture

Adnan Belushi, founder of Johnson Corner, which will be based on the second floor of the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre from October.

A deal securing the biggest commercial office lease signed off within New Plymouth in a year coincides with the return of a venture offering innovative ways to do business.

Johnson Corner has taken over the tenancy of the second floor of the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre on Liardet St, and will open its doors on October 1, following a renovation of the 917sqm space.

Founded by Adnan Belushi, Johnson Corner will offer private offices for lease, along with a co-working space, and an area for events, from its new central city location.

Along with floor space, the site has spacious decking and 20 car parks.

At the time it was listed, the advertised asking price for the lease per year was $219,652.

Belushi said he had spent months trying to find the right site in New Plymouth, after the business left its previous spot on Devon St, which was now tenanted by Venture Taranaki.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf The leasing of the second floor space of New Plymouth District Council’s Civic Centre on Liardet St is the biggest deal of its kind made in the city this year, the real estate agent involved said. (File photo)

He said the location of the space and its accessibility would make it an attractive option for businesses.

Belushi said the initial lease terms were for five years, with the right of renewal for up to 15 years, supporting the long-term vision he had for Johnson Corner to grow its base in New Plymouth.

Demand for its premises in Auckland’s Highbrook Business Park had been high, fuelled by corporates looking to downsize from their current location, or who saw real benefits in the co-working arrangement on offer, he said.

Belushi said he was already fielding enquiries about the New Plymouth site. A branch in Wellington is also due to open in October.

Benet Carroll, of Colliers, managed the lease deal and said it represented the biggest one completed in the commercial office space category in the past 12 months.

He said while there was strong demand for A grade buildings like the Civic Centre, there was a growing number of empty office spaces around the city which struggled to attract interest.