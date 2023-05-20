Advocate calls for overhaul of local government funding as Taranaki rates hikes hit fixed income earners hard

Taranaki ratepayers are facing rising rates bills, as councils deal with cost pressures of their own. (File photo)

With the region set to be defined as hyper-aged by 2048, an advocate for the elderly is calling for a review of how local government is funded, in the wake of proposed rates hikes announced across Taranaki.

Taranaki Regional Council rates are going up by 15%, New Plymouth District Council has proposed a 12.6% hike, while ratepayers in South Taranaki and Stratford, face rises of 7.19% and 8.91% respectively.

A recent Stuff report on rates rises across regional New Zealand, found New Plymouth had the highest increase, alongside Timaru.

Much of the justification councils have given for the increases related to rising costs and inflationary pressures.

Positive Ageing Trust New Plymouth chair Lance Girling-Butcher said news of rate rises, along with already having to pay more for food and other costs, was “disastrous” for those on fixed incomes, like pensioners or those living with a disability.

READ MORE:

* Worries over lack of timetable for flu and covid jabs

* Full house at Grey Power/Positive Ageing candidates meeting in New Plymouth

* City to look closer at becoming age-friendly



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lance Girling-Butcher, chair of New Plymouth Positive Ageing Trust.

“It’s all causing unhappiness.”

He said for these groups, it was harder to do anything extra to boost their income, such as finding part-time work.

And there was little relief in this year’s Budget too, with no increase in benefits announced, or any tonic to combat rising food costs.

Girling-Butcher believed a review of the entire rates structure and way local government was funded was needed, describing such a process as being “long overdue”.

New Plymouth councillor Sam Bennett was one of three who voted against the rates hike for the district.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Sam Bennett has spoken out against the level of rates increase in the district. (File photo)

“I think at the moment it’s a bridge too far for many in the community.”

He said he fielded calls on a daily basis from people struggling financially, including young families.

Bennett said for average households already “on the bread line” finding the extra $337 a year needed to cover the rates bill would be difficult.

“That really concerns me.”

He said while progress was important, he intended to advocate that any future rates rises should be kept under 10%.

123RF People living in Taranaki are being hit in the pocket in a variety of ways, with the cost of living on the up, along with rates. (File photo)

One of the impacts on local government funding arrangements was population change, and for Taranaki a major factor on the horizon was its ageing communities.

The region is set to be categorised as hyper-aged by 2048. This is the technical term used to describe any population of people where those aged 65 or older make up more than 20% of the total figure.

Stats NZ population projections show that in 25 years time, New Plymouth’s population would have grown to 98,600 people, 27% which will be 65 or older.

In Stratford and South Taranaki, population growth is predicted to be stagnant, with the 65+ age group representing 26% and 25% of the community respectively.

Finding a sustainable funding model is one of the aspects covered in a draft report prepared following the independent Future of Local Government review. Its final report is due next month.

Unsplash The Taranaki population in 25 years time will be classified as hyper-aged, which is when the 65+ age group makes up more than 20% of the population. (File photo)

While the review found a rating system was appropriate as the primary funding mechanism, it needed to be simplified in terms of the way rates were set.

Homeowners struggling to meet their rates obligations can apply to have their payments postponed or deferred.

However, the uptake of this option is extremely low across the region.

No postponements were dealt with by South Taranaki or Stratford councils in the past financial year.

In New Plymouth, council approved one postponement request for the 2022/23 period, and had four on its books as of July last year, totalling $84,000.