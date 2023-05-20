Enforcement action against developer latest twist in New Plymouth property dispute

The New Plymouth District Council has found itself in the middle of a dispute between an Ainslee St homeowner and a land developer.

Enforcement action and an undertaking that a group of councillors will keep an eye on their home while they are overseas has given a New Plymouth couple peace of mind, but they still want council to make good on a plan to build a retaining wall to protect their property from a nearby subdivision.

Victoria and Tim Coleman’s Ainslee St home in Highlands Park is located next to a large site which is currently under development.

In March 2016, the developer was undertaking earthworks at the site when it made a bulk excavation vertical cut on the boundary between the Coleman property and the subdivision.

The cut face was 1.2 to 1.7 metres high, which the couple say undercut their section, compromising its stability.

After years of back and forth between the developer and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), the latter, through then-chief executive Craig Stevenson, agreed in May last year to pay for a retaining wall to be built.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Victoria and Tim Coleman have had ongoing concerns for the stability of their section, which they say has been compromised by a subdivision development next door. (File photo)

This never happened, and in the interim Stevenson resigned from his post.

Mayor Neil Holdom then weighed in and asked interim council boss Miriam Taris to meet the Colemans in a bid to to “find a way forward that works for everyone”, but this never eventuated.

Meanwhile, work has continued at the site.

On Friday morning, NPDC chief executive Gareth Green emailed Victoria Coleman to confirm enforcement action had been taken against the developer for breaching a resource consent condition, in not having an engineer on site to oversee work.

Green’s email said several engineers visited the site on Thursday, and would provide their opinions to all involved in due course.

“I certainly hope that we can progress this matter over a short time frame from here,” he told Coleman.

Supplied/Stuff The Colemans say the cut face made during earthworks at the subdivision site in March 2016 had compromised their section. (File photo)

Green’s email was at odds with a response provided by NPDC group manager planning and infrastructure Kevin Strongman on Friday afternoon, in response to media questions about the situation.

He denied any regulatory action had been taken, but said the situation was being monitored.

“It is a complex matter, and we are working hard to find a solution with the private property owner and developer,” he said in a statement.

When Taranaki Daily News sought clarification about the enforcement action, it was confirmed the developer had been issued with an infringement notice for breaching resource consent conditions in relation to earthworks done at the site on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Plymouth councillor Max Brough confirmed he would marshall a group of his council colleagues to regularly drive past the Colemans’ home in the coming weeks to keep an eye on it while they were overseas seeking specialist treatment for their young son.

Brough declined to make any other comment on the matter.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth District Council chief executive Gareth Green told the Colemans in an email he hoped there would be progress on the matter shortly. (File photo)

Coleman was heartened by the action the council had taken, but believed the organisation still needed to honour its previous plan to build the retaining wall.

“They need to make good on that.”

The Colemans’ call for more action by the council is not the only one that has been fielded by the organisation of late.

Waiwera Place homeowner David Chen has repeatedly called for help to stop the erosion of a council-owned reserve encroaching on his property.

Holdom previously ruled out providing any financial assistance or doing anything to stop the erosion.

But in an email sent to Chen by Green earlier this month, he said council staff continued to monitor the situation.