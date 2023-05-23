Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

A hotel development, known as Te Rere o Kapuni, will be built on the former site of the Dawson Falls Lodge on the slopes of Taranaki Maunga. (File photo)

Special ceremony to mark hotel development

About 100 people attended a mauri ceremony on Friday to celebrate the beginning of a Ngāruahine-led development which will see a new hotel built on the former site of the Dawson Falls Lodge on Taranaki Maunga.

The iwi bought the former lodge in 2016, and plan to transform it into an 18-room boutique hotel, with an adjoining restaurant, along with facilities for functions. Retail and health spaces will also be included.

The mauri ceremony helps to prepare the land ahead of construction, to establish a spiritual foundation for the build, which is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Cultural design will be included in the development, which has been funded by a contribution through the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, and iwi investment.

The project will be managed by the commercial arm of Ngāruahine, Te Kīwai Mauī Ltd, which is also overseeing a housing development project in Stratford, which could see 70 homes built, along with a plan to create a multipurpose facility in Manaia.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf A chance for businesses to take part in a survey looking at the health of the region’s economy is underway. (File photo)

Business survey underway

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki is asking businesses to take part in its bi-annual survey, which puts a spotlight on the region’s economy.

Special topics are also included in the survey, with questions around this year’s Budget, impacts of change and disruption, as well as looking at issues related to artificial intelligence.

The survey, which closes on June 9, has been running since 1999.

For more information, visit www.venture.org.nz.

Robin Martin/RNZ Daniel Fleming, general manager and co-owner of King and Queen Hotel Suites, is chair of Taranaki Chamber of Commerce. (File photo)

New board elected

Following its annual general meeting earlier this month, the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce has announced the make-up of its board.

The chair is Daniel Fleming, general manager and co-owner of King and Queen Hotel Suites in New Plymouth.

Newly elected members were Jessica Parker and James Cunningham, while Julie Beck and Grace Wesolowska were re-elected.

The five are joined on the board by Beatrice Chamberlain, Shane Devlin, Rebecca Johnson, Campbell Third and Hayden Wano.

