New co-leadership team announced for Witt Te Pūkenga campus

The new co-leadership team responsible for oversight of Taranaki’s polytech has been announced.

Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitane, Ngāti Kuia) and Mark Oldershaw were appointed to the role on May 8, and their area of responsibility covers Taranaki, Manawatū-Whanganui, Wellington and the top of the South Island.

It is one of four operational regions covered under the Te Pūkenga mega polytech merger model.

In November last year, the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) was one of the last polytechnics in the country to transition to Te Pūkenga.

The new model is made up of 16 institutes of technology and polytechs from around New Zealand, as well as nine industry training organisations.

About 5000 students attend Witt Te Pūkenga.

Its deputy chief executive Allie Hemara-Wahanui said the appointments of Hall and Oldershaw signified a new pathway for the institution, which had been operating with the region’s educational landscape for 50 years.

“While there are definite challenges to becoming one entity supporting ākonga [students], employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge, and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future, the opportunities are well worth it,” she said in a statement.

SUPPLIED Olivia Hall is one of the co-leaders appointed to oversee operations at Witt Te Pukenga campus in New Plymouth.

Hall is the executive director for NMIT Te Pūkenga, which is based in Nelson, while Oldershaw has the same role at Whitireia and WelTec Te Pūkenga in Wellington.

As part of their role as co-leaders, the pair will lead the region’s kaimahi, but also build relationships with iwi, hapū, employers and the wider community, including the Taranaki regional skills leadership group.

Hall began her career at NMIT in 2014, where she had taken on several roles.

She is also the board chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, Nelson Provincial Museum and the mātauranga iwi leaders group, which is part of the national iwi chairs forum.

SUPPLIED Mark Oldershaw is the current executive director of Whitireia and WelTec, but has prior experience in a variety of education sectors. (File photo)

Oldershaw first joined Whitireia and WelTec in 2020.

Prior to that, he held a range of chief executive and senior leadership roles across the public, private and tertiary sectors, including chief executive of the Industry Training Federation, and a deputy head role at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Napier.

In a statement, both said they were looking forward to the new co-leadership role.

The duo have been in Taranaki this week to meet with Witt staff at its New Plymouth and Hāwera campuses.