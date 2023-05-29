Hundreds of properties now freehold under Waitara land law but not everyone able to buy the land they live on

Funds from sales related to 770 leasehold properties are designed to benefit the Waitara community, two hapū groups and the wellbeing of the town’s river. (File photo)

A contentious law related to land stolen off tangata whenua has seen some Waitara homeowners financially benefit, but skyrocketing valuations mean others could be locked out from ever owning the land they live on.

Meanwhile, the hurt still felt over the raupatu (confiscation) remained, with some seeing the money generated from land sales, destined to benefit the town and its residents, as being tainted.

The New Plymouth District Council (Waitara Lands) Act came into force in March 2019, and provided a way for 770 leasehold sections to be purchased and become freehold.

The whenua, which included the Pekapeka block, was confiscated from Otaraua and Manukorihi hapū, and Te Atiawa, by the Crown during the Taranaki land war in 1865.

Despite its passage into law, the legislation faced widespread opposition for years, including from some leaseholders, as well as hapū and iwi members, many of whom took part in a 200-strong hikoi through Waitara in 2016, demanding the land be returned to Māori.

Four years after the law passed, there have been clear benefits for some, but real challenges for others.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) confirmed 460 properties had been converted from leasehold to freehold. Of those, 119 had a change of ownership since the law was passed.

Under the law, people were given a 15-month window until June 17, 2020 to signal an intention to buy.

If they did so, they paid the 2018 valuation price.

However, due to a lack of clarity in the law, which at the time New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom admitted was an error made during its drafting, some assumed lodging the notice to buy was enough to secure the 2018 price, even if the land purchase took place after June 2020.

Stuff Waitara-based real estate agent Sarah Bentley-Korff says there has been a dramatic drop in leasehold sections on the market as a result of the legislation. (File photo)

Exercising the council’s right under the act to set any additional purchase terms and conditions, it subsequently closed the loophole.

“People wanting to buy the land now would be expected to pay the current unimproved land cost,” NPDC confirmed in a statement this week.

Land prices across the country rocketed over the pandemic and though that heat has since cooled, land values on Waitara properties are often tens of thousands of dollars more than they were in 2018.

Waitara real estate agent Sarah Bentley-Korff said the amount of leasehold properties on the market had “decreased dramatically”.

Leasehold properties are traditionally less attractive propositions for people looking to buy.

She said a lot of people had taken up the offer to freehold their sections early on, either retaining ownership or selling them as such.

AFR The law faced opposition at the time it was passed.(File photo)

“That’s been fantastic for them.”

However, those who couldn’t afford to take up the option, or decided against it, have faced “astronomical” jumps in terms of land valuations, she said.

“People are struggling more now.”

One of the other key aspects of the legislation was the three funds it established, which shared in the money generated from land sales.

One fund, managed by Te Tai Pari Trust, was to benefit initiatives in Waitara over a 20-year period.

This year, it gave out its first tranche of funding, about $168,000, from a balance of $17 million.

Trust chair Darrel Nicholas said the process was going well so far, but he was aware of the hurt some felt about how the fund came into existence, which would take time to heal.

A hapū land fund was also set up under the legislation to benefit Manukorihi and Otaraua, and is run by Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff John Doorbar, pou arahi of Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana, says the impacts of colonisation will take time to heal in Waitara. (File photo)

Its pou arahi, John Doorbar, said the key challenge was “trying to ameliorate the impacts of colonisation on ngā hapū with a finite resource.

“It took 150 years to create the underlying issues in Waitara, it’s going to take time to sort out those issues.”

Doorbar said the benefits of the legislation included better collaboration between Waitara hapū in terms of projects in the town, like the Marine Park/Otupaiia re-development.

An improved relationship with NPDC had also been positive, he said.

The third pool of money, currently about $21m, is to be spent on enhancing the Waitara river, and sits with Taranaki Regional Council.

However, there had been slow progress regarding this, as a committee had yet to be set up.